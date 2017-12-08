Sister brings brother with gunshot wound to Hartford Hospital

A sister brought her brother who police said was suffering from a gunshot wound to Hartford Hospital on Friday morning.

Police said two women, one of which was the sister of a man, were seen exiting Hartford Hospital.

Police investigation determined that a sister and brother left a home on 56 Bond Street, when the man collapsed in the road.

His sister flagged a friend, and took him to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police were unable to establish a crime scene on the limited information but said they will examine nearby surveillance video.

