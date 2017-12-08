DOT gearing up for weekend snowstorm

The first significant snowfall this season has people getting prepared including the state of Connecticut.

Channel 3 spoke with workers from the Connecticut Department of Transportation on their preparations. There are 50 satellite facilities throughout the state, stocked to the hilt and ready to take on the first flakes of the season.

"We try to be proactive so we have known for a couple of days,” CT DOT Spokesman Kevin Nursick said. “Now that we're getting a snow event this weekend so yesterday we actually went out and did our pre-treatment protocol."

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has already been out pre-treating roadways.

"Typically what we are doing is we are pre-treating bridge surfaces on highways, the approaches to the bridges, hills and valleys on those highways and then other areas I like to refer to as micro-climates," Nursick said. "These are locations we know are typically are trickier."

Nursick said he is "not expecting anything out of the ordinary."

"This is not a major snowstorm but it is a statewide event," Nursick said.

The DOT is responsible for about 11,000 lane miles of roadway. About 300 of those miles have been pre-treated. Those include bridges and places that are known to have slippery conditions.

"As long as it doesn't rain that pre-treatment that we put down will stay there and lye dormant until the conditions act on it,” Nursick said. “And in this case it would be snow coming down deactivating that salt that we put down in a liquid form."

But, plow trucks will be busy all weekend. There are 634 state plow trucks available to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Nursick said.

“It's more than likely that that whole fleet will be out at some point during this weather event, we also have about 200 contractors as well that we can bring in as necessary,” Nursick said.

Nursick said while time may be on their side with it being a weekend storm, people still need to be aware of the conditions.

"We will roll out our fleet as the storm comes in but it will get slippery out there," Nursick said. "And folks are going to need to know that and they're going to need to be cautious, defensive and they're going to need to slow it down."

