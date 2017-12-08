Los Imperios denied liquor license

A contentious hearing was held on Thursday at the Connecticut Consumer Protection Board to discuss the future of a West Hartford establishment’s liquor license.

A contentious hearing was held on Thursday at the Connecticut Consumer Protection Board to discuss the future of a West Hartford establishment’s liquor license.

A restaurant in West Hartford has been denied the renewal of its liquor license.

Los Imperios on Farmington Avenue will no longer be able to serve liquor after the restaurant was not granted a permit, according to an announcement from the Liquor Control Commission at the Department of Consumer Protection on Friday.

During a Nov. 30 hearing, the town, police, and people who live in West Hartford said Los Imperios has been a nightclub since day one. At least 10 West Hartford residents filed a petition "objecting to the renewal of the existing liquor permit" for Los Imperios.

Officials with the Liquor Control Commission said they "found substantial evidence to deny the liquor permit’s renewal and found that the location and permittee to be unsuitable for a liquor permit."

“Public input is very valuable to us at DCP. We know we do our best work protecting public health and safety when we hear from local residents,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement on Friday. “The Liquor Control Commission takes these decisions very seriously, and I’m pleased they were able to reach a decision quickly. I’d also like to thank those who attended the hearing, and the West Hartford Police and town officials for their cooperation in this process.”

For the full Memorandum of Decision on Los Imperios, click here.

Channel 3 reached out to the owner of Los Imperios for a comment, but he has not responded to the station's requests.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.