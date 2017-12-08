Hartford residents prepare for first snow fall of the season

Eyewitness News spoke with a family who said they are already making big plans for Saturday’s snow storm. (WFSB)

While Connecticut residents are no stranger to wintry weather, cities and towns, including Hartford, are preparing for the first major snow fall of the year. (WFSB)

Everyone from city leaders, to parents, and their children told Eyewitness News on Friday that while they are not looking forward to the impending snow, they are ready for it.

“What are we gonna do tomorrow?” asked Jonathan Grande to his son, Jonathan Jr. “We gonna build a fort?”

“My favorite part of a snowstorm is being able to go outside and just play in the snow,” said Jonathan Jr. “We love going out making snow forts, making snowmen, snow ball fights.”

In Hartford, a parking ban will go into effect at 10 a.m., which means Jonathan Grande will need to move the family’s car.

“It's difficult here because as you can see to park,” said Jonathan. “So, you gotta find a church or find somewhere that's open to park your car, but it's a big hassle, especially when you don't know how bad it's gonna be.”

During a parking ban, Hartford residents who normally park on the street can move their vehicles to one of 11 ‘blue light lots,’ or 15 city parks and center lots, or any Hartford public school lot. To find where to park, click here.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin understands the parking ban can inconvenience homeowners, but he told Eyewitness News that it is an important safety precaution and helps ensure snow plow drivers and emergency responders can do their jobs.

“We need to make sure our plows can get down the road without damaging cars and getting the job done well and that first responders’ fire vehicles can access any street they need to,” said Bronin.

Mayor Luke Bronin said Hartford is ready for the season’s first snowfall. Department of Public Works crews have pretreated the roads and snow plows are ready to go tomorrow.

“It's nice that this first snowfall is happening on a Saturday you don't have to worry about a commute but there's a lot of stuff going on in the city tomorrow,” said Bronin.

On Florence Street, the Grande family said they are ready for the snow, too.

“It's part of the life that comes with living in New England,” said Jonathan.

The Hartford parking ban will be in effect until 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

