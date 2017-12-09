Snow causing slippery road conditions across the state

Snow is headed to Connecticut this weekend and is expected to impact residents throughout the state.

Channel 3 names 1st storm of season as parts of CT under winter weather warning

Today will be a snowy day, and we will receive enough snow that we have named the storm Winter Storm Ali. Right now, a ribbon of rain and snow stretching from the southeastern U.S. and up the Appalachian chain is producing accumulating snow from the mountains of Alabama, Georgia, all the way to the New York metro.

Snow is here, and it's starting to get heavier in some towns...

Snow was causing slippery conditions on I-691 in Southington on Saturday (WFSB)

The snow continues to pile up across the state as Winter Storm Ali bears down on the state this weekend.

The flakes began to fly on Saturday morning, but the snow didn't really start accumulating outside until about a little before noon.

As far as snowfall totals go, Meteorologist Mike Cameron said eastern Connecticut will likely be the favored area for the most snow.

In areas around and west or Hartford and New Haven, we expect 3-6 inches will fall. In areas east of the river, 4-8 inches of snow will accumulate.

The snow has been more steady as the afternoon goes on, with about 2.5 inches of snow in Rocky Hill as of about 3 p.m., 3.6 inches in Wolcott, 3.1 inches in North Haven, and 2.8 inches in Seymour.

"Our forecast remains on track. We are noticing some heavier snow bands setting up in Eastern CT. Where this happens, we'll likely see the higher end of the snowfall totals- 6", 7" or perhaps even a few higher amounts," Cameron said.

He added that the snow will be wetter, with a likely snow-to-liquid ratio of around 10:1.

"Toward the end of the snow, as colder air moves into the sky aloft, the snow may finish a little bit drier," Cameron said.

As of early afternoon on Saturday, road conditions were starting to deteriorate due to the snow.

By 9 p.m., there will still be snow falling in the state, but it will start to turn to showers, Cameron said.

The snow will end around midnight or shortly thereafter.

Temperatures will stay around freezing for most of Saturday.

The news of Winter Storm Ali caused cancellations and parking bans to began streaming into the newsroom on Friday morning.

On Friday, Channel 3 named its first snowstorm of the season as Winter Storm Ali will hit the state this weekend.

Channel 3 has a long-standing tradition of naming the winter storms that impact Connecticut. This season, the names come directly from the people who have to stand in them, Channel 3's reporters.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the tradition is unique to the station and actually dates back to the days of the Travelers Weather Service.

"It’s a tradition that started in 1971, that our station is proud to carry on today," Dixon said.

In the past, themes for Channel 3's storm names have included former first ladies and notable sports figures with Connecticut ties.

"For this season, we had our team of reporters, since they’re the ones having to be live from the field, in the storms, provide two names each for a letter of the alphabet and then let our viewers vote," Dixon said.

Channel 3's Susan Raff was the first of 10 reporters and was assigned the letter "A." More than 3,000 voted and picked Ali over Abi. Raff explained why she picked Ali.

"I liked it because it is short and sweet," she said and added her grandfather was also named Ali.

