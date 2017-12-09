Tractor-trailer carrying live chickens overturns on I-84 eastbound in Southbury

Crews were removing the tractor-trailer, chickens, crates and fuel from the highway. (@CT_STATE_POLICE)

Live chickens were on a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-84 eastbound in Southbury.(@CT_STATE_POLICE)

A tractor-trailer carrying live chickens overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southbury on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported near Exit 13 around 6:30 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was carrying more than 5,000 live chickens. Several of the chickens died in the crash.

The driver of the crash suffered "minor injuries," police said.

The cash caused a fuel leak, which crews were working to clean up.

On Saturday morning, crews were removing the tractor-trailer, chickens, crates and fuel from the highway.

Members of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation, Southbury Fire Department, animal control and Connecticut Department of Agriculture were called to the scene.

Police said The left and right lanes on the eastbound side are closed, but vehicles were getting through the shoulder. To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

