Crash involving tractor-trailer reported on I-91 South in Rocky Hill

A car crashed into a tractor-trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.

I-91 was closed Exits 24 and 23 after a crash around 3:10 a.m.

The Connecticut State Police could not comment if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

