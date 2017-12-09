CT drivers brace for snow

AAA talks about dangers of driving in snow. (WFSB)

AAA reminded drivers of the dangers of driving in the snow this winter season.

AAA Spokesperson Amy Paramenter said even a little snow can cause lots of problems.

Parmenter said problems happen "especially when there is just a little bit of snowfall.

"People tend to think 'well it's just a little bit of snow,' and they don't adjust their behavior accordingly," Parmenter said.

Parmenter also said AAA crews are expected to be busy on Saturday.

"They expect a number of calls at this time of year because so many people are going to be racing around doing holiday shopping," Parmenter said.

AAA urges drivers to do the following:

slow down

limit distractions by not using cruise control

leave more room between you and the car in front of you as the roads will get slippery.

