CT drivers brace for snow

AAA reminded drivers of the dangers of driving in the snow this winter season.
AAA Spokesperson Amy Paramenter said even a little snow can cause lots of problems.
Parmenter said problems happen "especially when there is just a little bit of snowfall.
"People tend to think 'well it's just a little bit of snow,' and they don't adjust their behavior accordingly," Parmenter said.
Parmenter also said AAA crews are expected to be busy on Saturday.
"They expect a number of calls at this time of year because so many people are going to be racing around doing holiday shopping," Parmenter said.
AAA urges drivers to do the following:
For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.