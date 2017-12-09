PD: Man found dead following New London shooting

Police in New London are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Orchard Street.

Police said they found a young male with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street.

New London police detectives along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office responded to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.