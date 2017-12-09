PD: Man found dead following New London shooting

A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Police in New London are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
Police in New London are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
Police in South Windsor are reminding drivers to not drink and drive, following a crash that happened shortly after midnight.More >
Police in South Windsor are reminding drivers to not drink and drive, following a crash that happened shortly after midnight.More >
The roads are still slick as Winter Storm Ali is winding down overnight.More >
The roads are still slick as Winter Storm Ali is winding down overnight.More >
A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of chickens and ducks overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southbury on Saturday morning.More >
A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of chickens and ducks overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southbury on Saturday morning.More >
As of late this afternoon, snowfall totals across the state range from 1-5”.More >
As of late this afternoon, snowfall totals across the state range from 1-5”.More >
A man faces charges for masturbating in a woman's hospital room, then grabbing her buttocks when he left the room.More >
A man faces charges for masturbating in a woman's hospital room, then grabbing her buttocks when he left the room.More >
The U.S. House of Representatives approved GOP bill that makes it easier for gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
The U.S. House of Representatives approved GOP bill that makes it easier for gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
A car crashed into a tractor-trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.More >
A car crashed into a tractor-trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.More >
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >