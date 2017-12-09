PD: Man found dead following New London shooting

A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of chickens and ducks overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southbury on Saturday morning.More >
Snow is headed to Connecticut this weekend and is expected to impact residents throughout the state.More >
Today will be a snowy day, and we will receive enough snow that we have named the storm Winter Storm Ali. Right now, a ribbon of rain and snow stretching from the southeastern U.S. and up the Appalachian chain is producing accumulating snow from the mountains of Alabama, Georgia, all the way to the New York metro.More >
Police in New London are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
The snow continues to pile up across the state as Winter Storm Ali bears down on the state today.More >
With Winter Storm Ali expected to impact the state this weekend, the Hartford mayor announced a parking ban will go into effect for the Capital city starting Saturday morning.More >
Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug raid at a home in Newington on Thursday.More >
A Connecticut app developer is tapping into the $20 billion snow clearing industry. The app is called SnoHub and Channel 3 looked into how it’s connecting homeowners with plow drivers.More >
With the House of Representatives recently passing a sweeping concealed carry gun law, Connecticut's senior senator is urging his colleagues in the Senate to reject it.More >
As of late this afternoon, snowfall totals across the state range from 1-5”.More >
