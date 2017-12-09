Police seek person of interest in New London shooting

New London Police are seeking information concerning a shooting on Saturday from this man. (New London Police Dept.)

Police in New London are searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police have issued information that they are interested in questioning 18-year-old Jamir Johnson, who can be seen in surveillance taken from a nearby convenience store.

Police said they found a young male with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street.

New London police detectives along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office responded to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.

