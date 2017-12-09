Bright and blustery

WINTER STORM ALI IS DONE

The first winter storm of the season is done, after having blanketed Connecticut with around a half foot of snow. Here are some of the totals:

7"+: Union, East Woodstock.

6"+: Hebron, New Canaan, East Granby, Norwalk, Danbury, Amston lake, Fall Mountain, Thomaston, Andover, South Windsor.

5"+ New Haven, Unionville, Meriden, Avon, Meriden.

CALMER TODAY

Winter Storm Ali has left. The storm center itself will track northward into the Canadian Maritimes today. As drier, but brisk northwesterly flow will follow. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and a brisk northwest to westerly wind will gust to 30 mph, perhaps a little higher. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The combination of sunshine and above freezing temperatures will allow us to get our roads, driveways, and sidewalks in pretty good shape.

NEXT WEEK

Quiet Monday

Monday will be quiet and less windy. As high pressure moves over the region, you can expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be more melting during the day. As readings sink into the low 20s Monday night, refreezing of snow melt may cause a few slippery spots on side streets.

Another storm possible Tuesday

More snow is possible Tuesday. An Alberta Clipper will move into New England, but it does not look like a big storm for us. Some models show that there will be rapid intensification offshore, forecasting a lot of moisture to pivot back into New England from the ocean. However, that will most likely occur in Northern New England. Other models don’t depict this intensification. Regardless, we in Connecticut will at least receive a few snow showers or period of light snow or even a wintry mix. A coating to 3” of snow may be possible, but we’ll get more specific over the next couple of days. We will otherwise have a chilly day, with highs ranging from 40-45.

Much colder midweek

Brrrr; it’s going to get much colder starting Wednesday. Although there may be some questions about details regarding Tuesday’s storm, there is far less uncertainty that the air will turn sharply colder by dawn Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 Tuesday night and highs on Wednesday will stay mostly in the 20s inland to perhaps near 30 at the coast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. While a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cold as well with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It should be partly sunny and breezy.

More snow Friday

Yet another “clipper” system will arrive Friday. The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in line for receiving another “plowable” snow. Another shot of cold air will follow the storm as we head into the beginning of next weekend.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

