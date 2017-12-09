It's a gorgeous day today, but tomorrow presents some challenges.

Some Totals from WINTER STORM ALI

The first winter storm of the season blanketed Connecticut with around a half foot of snow. Here are some of the totals:

7"+: Union, East Woodstock, Farmington

6"+: Hebron, New Canaan, East Granby, Norwalk, Danbury, Amston lake, Fall Mountain, Thomaston, Andover, South Windsor.

5"+ New Haven, Unionville, Meriden, Avon, Meriden.

NOON UPDATE:

It's a gorgeous day out there! We've got sunny skies across the state and temperatures that are approaching 40 degrees. Get out there and enjoy the weather today because tomorrow is a different story. We've issued an Early Warning Weather Day for tomorrow as we're expecting a mixed bag in the morning, changing over to all rain for the state by mid to late morning.

TODAY

We had some snow showers out there this morning, but that activity has been replaced with bright sunshine.

The balance of today will be quiet and less windy. As high pressure continues to move over the region, you can expect the sunshine to stick with us. Temps will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be more melting during the day. As readings sink into the low 20s tonight, refreezing of snow melt may cause a few slippery spots once again.

Another storm possible Tomorrow

An Alberta Clipper will move into New England tomorrow morning, and will likely be strengthening as it gets closer to the Atlantic Ocean. As it does, it's going to drag in some warmer air, so this won't be a big snow maker for us. Most of the snow-making tomorrow will be over northern New England where watches and advisories are in effect. Now with that said, at the start of the storm, the temps in Northern CT are going to be cold enough to support some minor snowfall (less than an inch) and possibly even some freezing rain. That's why it's an Early Warning Weather Day for what's coming tomorrow morning and that's why I'm going on the air tomorrow morning at 4am.

Tomorrow is going to be a nasty, cold and raw day, with highs ranging from 35-40 degrees.

Much colder midweek

Brrrr; it’s going to get much colder starting Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 degrees tomorrow night and highs on Wednesday will stay mostly in the 20s inland to perhaps near 30 at the coast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. While a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cold as well with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It should be partly sunny and breezy during most of the day, but the clouds will thicken and light snow may start to fall as the next system makes its way into New England.

More snow Friday

Yet another “clipper” system will arrive Friday. The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in for some snow. Another shot of cold air will follow the storm as we head into the beginning of the weekend.

Next Weekend

At this time, the weekend is looking fairly quiet, which is a good thing, because we know you've got a lot to do!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

