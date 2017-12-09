Slippery Spots Monday morning

WINTER STORM ALI IS DONE

The first winter storm of the season is done, after having blanketed Connecticut with around a half foot of snow. Here are some of the totals:

7"+: Union, East Woodstock.

6"+: Hebron, New Canaan, East Granby, Norwalk, Danbury, Amston lake, Fall Mountain, Thomaston, Andover, South Windsor.

5"+ New Haven, Unionville, Meriden, Avon, Meriden.

PATCHY ICE TONIGHT

We’ll have a quiet and chilly night. Be mindful of ice, as snow melt refreezes in areas that were safe to pass earlier today. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s in most areas, with a few locations slightly cooler, where clouds are less persistent. Indeed, clouds will be persistent as a very weak wave moves through the state. This system may even initiate a few flurries or snow showers during the night and into tomorrow morning.

NEXT WEEK

Slippery Monday Morning Commute Possible

We may have a little trouble during the morning commute. Some of the latest model runs are suggesting that there may be enough snow shower activity with the wave in the very early morning to cause for patchy coverage of roads in some towns. These sugaring of snow, and refreeze of snow melt, may be just enough to make navigating side roads difficult.

The balance of Monday will be quiet and less windy. As high pressure moves over the region, you can expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be more melting during the day. As readings sink into the low 20s Monday night, refreezing of snow melt may cause a few slippery spots on side streets.

Another storm possible Tuesday

More snow is possible Tuesday. An Alberta Clipper will move into New England, and will likely be strengthening as it gets closer to the Atlantic Ocean. In doing so, it will draw warmer air into the system. This development will both increase the chance that we in Connecticut will get some form of a mixed precipitation, and focus most of the snow-making over northern New England. Regardless, we in Connecticut will at least receive a few snow showers or period of light snow with a wintry mix or plain rain, especially from Hartford points southeast. A coating to 3” of snow may be possible, but we’ll get more specific over the next couple of days. We will otherwise have a chilly day, with highs ranging from 40-45.

Much colder midweek

Brrrr; it’s going to get much colder starting Wednesday. Although there may be some questions about details regarding Tuesday’s storm, there is far less uncertainty that the air will turn sharply colder by dawn Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 Tuesday night and highs on Wednesday will stay mostly in the 20s inland to perhaps near 30 at the coast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. While a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cold as well with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It should be partly sunny and breezy during most of the day, but the clouds will thicken and light snow may start to fall as the next system makes its way into New England.

More snow Friday

Yet another “clipper” system will arrive Friday. The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in line for receiving another “plowable” snow. Another shot of cold air will follow the storm as we head into the beginning of next weekend.

Next Weekend

Saturday may start off with sunshine, but end with clouds and snow changing to an icy mix as a warm front approaches. The warm front will clear the state sometime on Sunday before a cold front comes bad brings rain and snow showers.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”