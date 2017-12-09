Winter Storm Ali still going strong, but much better Sunday!

WINTER STORM ALI IS WELL UNDERWAY

As of late this afternoon, snowfall totals across the state range from 1-5”. We received reports of 5.0” in New Canaan, 4.9” in Newtown, 3.0” in Litchfield and about 1.3” in Ledyard. The lightest snowfall totals are in Southeastern Connecticut.

As of 5:00 this afternoon, snow was falling at a light to moderate clip across much of the state. The visibility has been reduced to 0.50 miles at Bradley International Airport. Roads are very slippery as well since temperatures are dropping and darkness set in. A layer of ice is forming under the snow. So, please be careful on any surface that has not been treated. I am talking about your steps, porch, deck, driveway, sidewalk, parking lots, as well as the roads. Temperatures are currently in the upper 20s and lower 30s and they will continue to drop slowly tonight.

Timing. Snow will continue throughout the evening hours then it will taper off to flurries and snow showers after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Intensity and accumulation. The snow will be moderate to occasionally heavy this evening and the visibility will be reduced to 0.50 miles or less at times. Snowfall totals across much of the state will range from 4-8”, but there could be locally higher amounts. Southeastern New London County will likely receive 2-4” due to a lull in the precipitation as well as the possibility of some mixing with rain and sleet this evening.

Fluff-factor. The snow was wet at the onset with a likely snow-to-liquid ratio of around 8:1 or 10:1. However, the snow will be a little fluffier this evening as the atmosphere turns colder.

CALMER SUNDAY

There could be a linger snow shower early in the morning on the tail end of Winter Storm Ali. The storm center itself will track to the east of Cape Cod tonight then it will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow. As drier, but brisk northwesterly flow will follow. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and a brisk northwest to westerly wind will gust to 30 mph, perhaps a little higher. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The combination of sunshine and above freezing temperatures will allow us to get our roads, driveways, and sidewalks in pretty good shape.

NEXT WEEK

Quiet Monday

Monday will be quiet and less windy. As high pressure moves over the region, you can expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be more melting during the day. As readings sink into the low 20s Monday night, refreezing of snow melt may cause a few slippery spots on side streets.

Another storm possible Tuesday

More snow is possible Tuesday. An Alberta Clipper will move into New England, but it does not look like a big storm for us. Some models show that there will be rapid intensification offshore, forecasting a lot of moisture to pivot back into New England from the ocean. However, that will most likely occur in Northern New England. Other models don’t depict this intensification. Regardless, we in Connecticut will at least receive a few snow showers or period of light snow or even a wintry mix. A coating to 3” of snow may be possible, but we’ll get more specific over the next couple of days. We will otherwise have a chilly day, with highs ranging from 40-45.

Much colder midweek

Brrrr; it’s going to get much colder starting Wednesday. Although there may be some questions about details regarding Tuesday’s storm, there is far less uncertainty that the air will turn sharply colder by dawn Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 Tuesday night and highs on Wednesday will stay mostly in the 20s inland to perhaps near 30 at the coast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. While a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cold as well with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It should be partly sunny and breezy.

More snow Friday

Yet another “clipper” system will arrive Friday. The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in line for receiving another “plowable” snow. Another shot of cold air will follow the storm as we head into the beginning of next weekend.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

NOVEMBER RECAP…

November went into the record books as a dry cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”