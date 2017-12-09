PD: Drunk driver slams into police cruiser - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Drunk driver slams into police cruiser

Posted: Updated:
A drunk driver slammed into a South Windsor police cruiser early Saturday morning (South Windsor Police) A drunk driver slammed into a South Windsor police cruiser early Saturday morning (South Windsor Police)
(South Windsor Police) (South Windsor Police)
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Police in South Windsor are reminding drivers to not drink and drive, following a crash that happened shortly after midnight.

It happened on Route 5 near Chapel Road when police said a drunk driver struck the back of a parked police cruiser.

The officer was not inside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Police said they are now down an all-wheel-drive cruiser for a few weeks until it can be repaired.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.