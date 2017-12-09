PD: Drunk driver slams into police cruiser

Police in South Windsor are reminding drivers to not drink and drive, following a crash that happened shortly after midnight.

It happened on Route 5 near Chapel Road when police said a drunk driver struck the back of a parked police cruiser.

The officer was not inside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Police said they are now down an all-wheel-drive cruiser for a few weeks until it can be repaired.

