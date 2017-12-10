Plow crews clean up snow in Manchester

The town of Manchester ended up with more than six inches of snow from Winter Storm Ali.

Private and town plow crews have been out clearing the roads for 24 hours straight.

According to the town, drivers were not allowed to park on the streets in town overnight so the crews could do their jobs and get to all the businesses and homes.

Channel 3 spoke with plow driver Austin Wosleger, who said he started working at 7 a.m. on Saturday and has not stopped since.

"It's tiring but you got to get it done and do what you got to do" he said. "[I] went home for an hour and came right back out."

Tina Pinnock of East Hartford said her Uber driver was out most of the night.

"He said they're pretty good now but he said he had a lot of complaints and saw a lot of accidents," Pinnock said. "They were terrible."

The town reminded people that businesses and homeowners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks along their property.

