Patchy ice on roads could make for troublesome Monday morning

The roads in Waterbury are some of the toughest to plow in the state, plow drivers tell Channel 3. (WFSB)

Meteorologist Mike Cameron is forecasting a bit of snow overnight into Monday which could result in a slippery morning commute. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Ali is lingering a bit Sunday evening into Monday morning as snow melt refreezes into ice.

As temperatures drop to the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the state coupled with persistent cloud cover, snow melt from Sunday's sun could mean refreezing in spots resulting in a troublesome morning commute, Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Cameron said some snow showers could pop in parts of the state in the very early morning on Monday.

"These sugaring of snow, and refreeze of snow melt, may be just enough to make navigating side roads difficult," said Cameron.

As Monday ticks on, however, the day will become less windy with a partly sunny and highs in the uppers 30s and 40s, resulting in a bit more melting of the weekend's storm.

Winter Storm Ali brought several inches of snow to parts of the state on Saturday, but Sunday, the focus shifted to the cleanup. See photos of the storm from around the state here.

Cameron said as much as 7.3 inches of snow fell in Union. Woodstock saw 7 inches. New Canaan and Hebron saw 6.5 inches. New Haven and Meriden had 5 inches.

The bigger story is what what will be over the Great Lakes on Monday night. "It's our next chance for snow," Cameron said. The system is an Alberta Clipper. A few models show some intensification, but mostly for northern New England. Other's don't.

Regardless, the state could receive a few snow showers, a period of light snow or even a wintry mix. A coating of up to 3 inches of snow may be possible; however, Cameron said that number could change over the coming days as the picture becomes more clear.

That will be followed by a chilly Wednesday with temperatures dropping from the 40s to between 20 to 30 degree range. Then, more snow is in the forecast for Friday in the form of another clipper. The details of that are even more limited.

Read the technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.