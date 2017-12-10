As storm cleanup continues, more snow on the horizon this week

Futurecast shows another storm that could impact us on Tuesday.

Roads in Newington appeared clear, but temperatures on Sunday morning warranted some freezing. (WFSB)

The roads in Waterbury are some of the toughest to plow in the state, plow drivers tell Channel 3. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Ali brought several inches of snow to parts of the state on Saturday.

Sunday, the focus shifted to the cleanup. See photos of the storm from around the state here.

"We should see temperatures mild enough that a lot of that snow and slush will actually melt and we'll see pavement," said meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Until then, the roads remained fairly snow and slush-covered on Sunday morning.

Cameron said as much as 7.3 inches of snow fell in Union. Woodstock saw 7 inches. New Canaan and Hebron saw 6.5 inches. New Haven and Meriden had 5 inches.

"[Sunday is] going to be blustery and it's going to be cold," Cameron said. "Temperatures are going to be in the 30s. The snow showers have moved to the east."

A flurry or two may drift into the state later in the day, but Cameron said he wasn't too concerned about them.

"[Monday] morning we may see a flurry drift in from the west, but I think as we round out [Sunday] we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the most part," he said.

The bigger story is what what will be over the Great Lakes Monday night.

"It's our next chance for snow," Cameron said.

The system is an Alberta Clipper.

A few models show some intensification, but mostly for northern New England. Other's don't.

Regardless, the state could receive a few snow showers, a period of light snow or even a wintry mix.

A coating of up to 3 inches of snow may be possible; however, Cameron said that number could change over the coming days as the picture becomes more clear.

That will be followed by a chilly Wednesday with temperatures dropping from the 40s to between 20 to 30 degree range.

Then, more snow is in the forecast for Friday in the form of another clipper. The details of that are even more limited.

