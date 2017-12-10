State police issue warning for drivers to clear snow

With the state's first significant snowfall of the season, state police are issuing familiar warnings to go with it.

Troopers urged people to clear the snow and ice from their vehicles before hitting the roads.

It's part of the state's "ice missile law," which has been in place for several years now.

State police said uncleared snow or ice from vehicle roofs will mean a $120 ticket for drivers.

For an obstructed view, that will be a $92 ticket.

Before hitting the road remember to clear your vehicle of ALL snow and ice. pic.twitter.com/W7nvfgb5py — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 10, 2017

