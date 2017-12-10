Plainfield police arrest man for DUI after crash

Police in Plainfield arrested a man for driving under the influence following a report of a head-on crash.

Michael P. Lach, 52, of Canterbury, was found to be drunk driving, according to police.

Officers said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Canterbury Road in Plainfield.

While en route, they learned that one of the vehicles involved, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, fled the scene.

A short time later, police said they received calls about a similar truck striking mailboxes, three parked cars and a house. The driver then continued down an embankment and hit several trees and a stone wall.

He finally became disabled behind a home.

Police determined that the driver, identified as Lach, was under the influence.

No one was hurt in any of the crashes.

Lach was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right and operating under the influence.

He'll face a judge in Danielson on Dec. 26.

