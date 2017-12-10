Police respond to mail truck crash in Tolland

Tolland Fire Officials said they responded to a crash at the driveway entrance of St. Matthew's Church and Dunn Road involving a mail truck. (Photo Courtesy of Tolland Alert Twitter).

Tolland Fire Officials said they responded to a crash at the driveway entrance of St. Matthew's Church and Dunn Road involving a mail truck.

The driver of the truck was treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.