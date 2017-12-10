8th Annual Gift of Mobility event held in Norwich

Channel 3's Kevin Hogan poses for a picture with Susan Matera and Phil Pavone, who are part of the many people that put this great event together. (WFSB)

Phil Pavone, owner of AZ Pawn. collects, refurbishes, and gives away wheelchairs like these at the annual Gift of Mobility event in Norwich. (WFSB)

Channel 3's Kevin Hogan stopped by Norwich Holiday Inn today for the 8th Annual Gift of Mobility event, where over 500 free motorized wheelchairs were given away to those in need since its inception eight years ago.

The owner of AZ Pawn, Phil Pavone, has helped put this together and has this giveaway every December by collecting, refurbishing, and giving away the motorized wheelchairs.

