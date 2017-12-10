Customers and plow drivers react positively to snow clearing app

Following Winter Storm Ali, Connectiuct’s first plowable snow fall of the season, customers of “SnoHub” said they are happy with the app’s results. (WFSB)

Before Ali’s arrival, Eyewitness News spoke with the creator and developer of “SnoHub,” Ridgefield resident James Albis who said the app was designed as an on-demand snow clearing app in which customers download the app, submit their address for snow removal, clearing, and salting, and within an hour or less, a SnoHub approved plow driver takes care of the ‘heavy lifting.’

Eyewitness News contacted a customer who said she was pleased with the results.

“It’s nice to know even if I’m at work and it’s snowing I can just give a call place an order and it’s done,” said Bristol resident, Lynn Dubey. “It’ll be done when I get home.”

Dubey said 20 minutes after she placed the order on the SnoHub, her plow driver showed up ready to clear the snow that accumulated on her driveway, two walkways, and sidewalk.

Dubey said last year she paid her regular plow driver $50 to same work, but she said she is willing to pay extra for the on-demand service.

“It was a little bit more expensive than my regular plow guy from around town, but he wasn’t available for this storm and I needed somebody, so the convenience was fantastic,” said Dubey.

As for the contractors of the app, they told Eyewitness News they were also pleased.

“It’s a very cool app. Very easy to use. All the pricing is good. It’s very easy for the homeowner. They don’t even need to get out of their house,” said plow driver, Kyle Smart, who said he fit 5 extra customers to his route through SnoHub.

For its debut snowstorm in many cities and towns this weekend, SnoHub raked in about 100 plow jobs around the state.

Albis told Eyewitness News, the app needs more contractors this season, as they are expecting 30,000 downloads by the winter.

