Customers and plow drivers react positively to snow clearing app

Meteorologist Mike Cameron is forecasting a bit of snow overnight into Monday which could result in a slippery morning commute.More >
New London Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on Sunday evening.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
A Pawucket, Rhode Island family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.More >
Police in New London are searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >
Following Winter Storm Ali, Connectiuct’s first plowable snow fall of the season, customers of “SnoHub” said they are happy with the app’s results.More >
New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday. According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park.More >
