Arrest made in deadly stabbing in New London

A New London man faces murder charges following a stabbing that happened on Sunday.

According to police, 44-year-old Patrick McInerney, was arrested after the incident.

He'll face a judge in New London on Monday.

Police said an adult man was stabbed to death at 39 Tilley St. after 8:30 p.m.

They said they received a 911 call from someone who said a man had been stabbed in the chest.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the steps of the 2nd floor of the address.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police documents, an eyewitness told detectives that McInerney was arguing with the victim about now staying for free. A witness said it escalated into pushing and shoving.

McInerney was charged with murder and remains in the custody of New London police.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

McInerney is a self-employed house painter who friends said is sometimes homeless. He was known to police to carry knives.

Police said McInerney was out on probation for disorderly conduct. His record reveals that he has seven prior burglary charges.

In 2017, there have been three murders in New London, two of them were back-to-back this weekend.

An unidentified man was shot Saturday night in the basement of an apartment.

Miguel, a neighboring businessman called 911.

“I went over there I saw the body I came back and called 911,” he said.

Miguel owns a restaurant across the street and said he had seen the victim before.

“He’s from the area, he lives right here. He’s always up and about,” Miguel said.

New London police said they want to talk to 18-year-old Jamir Johnson with regards to that shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.

