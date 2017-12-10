Police investigate deadly stabbing in New London - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police investigate deadly stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON, CT

New London Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on Sunday evening.

Police said an adult man was stabbed to death at 39 Tilley Street after 9 p.m.

Police did not release further details concerning the suspect, or motive.

