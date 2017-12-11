Snow showers this morning, another potential storm tomorrow

Following a round of morning snow showers on Monday, another potential storm is brewing for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney was watching Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler all morning.

"We do have some snow out there for you [Monday] morning," Haney said. "Take some notice and slow it down out there on those roads."

The lake-effect snow showers made their way in from the Great Lakes.

Haney also warned drivers about the potential for black ice.

"Refreezing is going to be a bit of a problem [Monday] morning," he said. "We're going to ask you to budget in a little extra travel time to get to your destinations."

Haney expected partial sunshine for the rest of Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

"Then, [Tuesday] looks messy," he said. "It looks wet, not white. It's going to be mostly rain during the day [Tuesday]."

He said temperatures at the start of Tuesday hover be precariously near the freezing mark.

"That's when we could see some freezing rain and even some snow developing in the morning and quickly changing over to all rain," Haney said.

Most of the activity with the storm will stay to the north of Connecticut.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect for parts of northern New England.

Regardless of what happens in Connecticut, Tuesday is forecasted to be cold, wet and raw, according to Haney. Temps will range from 35 to 40 degrees.

The sun comes back on Wednesday, but with colder temps. Highs for the day should only be in the mid-20s.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is 12.

Thursday looks warmer than Wednesday, but not by much. Haney had the high at 29.

"Yet another 'clipper' system will arrive Friday," Haney said. "The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in for some snow."

