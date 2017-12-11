Tomorrow's storm could bring freezing rain to parts of the state

Another potential storm is brewing for Tuesday in the form of an "Alberta Clipper."

Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Day in advance of Tuesday's potential storm, which could include some freezing rain.

"[Tuesday] looks messy," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "I'm mostly concerned for the morning."

Haney said temperatures on Tuesday morning will hover be precariously near the freezing mark.

He said parts of the state could see some freezing rain after the morning rush.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the northern part of the state from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We're expecting a mixed bag in the morning, changing over to all rain for the state by mid-to-late morning," Haney said.

Channel 3 will go on the air at 4 a.m. on Tuesday to keep viewers apprised of the weather situation.

After that, he said it'll be mostly a rain event for the majority of Connecticut.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect for parts of northern New England, including Massachusetts.

However, some parts of northwest Connecticut may see some snow.

"At the start of the storm, the temps in northern CT are going to be cold enough to support some minor snowfall, less than an inch, and possibly even some freezing rain," Haney said.

Regardless of what happens in Connecticut, Tuesday is forecasted to be cold, wet and raw, according to Haney. Temps will range from 35 to 40 degrees.

The sun comes back on Wednesday, but with colder temps. Highs for the day should only be in the mid-20s.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is 12.

Thursday looks warmer than Wednesday, but not by much. Haney had the high at 29.

"Yet another 'clipper' system will arrive Friday," Haney said. "The details are quite limited at this point in the forecast cycle; however, it is possible that Connecticut would be in for some snow."

