Wintry mix could make for slippery morning commute

A storm system working its way toward the state is expected to bring freezing rain, making for a tricky morning commute.

Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Day in advance of Tuesday's storm.

"We are not expecting a big storm, but there are some reasons for concern," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the northern part of the state from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 3 will go on the air at 4 a.m. on Tuesday to keep viewers apprised of the weather situation.

DePrest said the wintry mix of snow and rain will develop Tuesday morning between 5 and 8 a.m.

This could make roads slippery for the morning commute, but it shouldn't be a statewide problem.

"Precipitation will change to all rain statewide later in the morning as milder ocean air comes into play," DePrest said.

Temps will range from 35 to 40 degrees.

The rain will end by Tuesday afternoon and a little sun could even break through.

Temperatures drop back into the 20s Wednesday night, and there could be a few snow showers to accompany the arrival of colder air.

The sun comes back on Wednesday, but with colder temps. Highs for the day should only be in the mid-20s.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is 12.

Thursday looks warmer than Wednesday, but not by much, with temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees.

