Route 69 closed in Burlington due to crash

A portion of Route 69 in Burlington is closed because of a crash.
According to state police, the crash happened near East Chippins Hill Road just before 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
One vehicle was involved.
There's no word on injuries.
It's also unclear if the crash was weather or ice-related.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.