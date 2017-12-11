Home destroyed by fire in Seymour

A fire destroyed a home on Bungay Road in Seymour on Sunday night. (WFSB)

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Seymour late Sunday night.

It happened on Bungay Road.

Firefighters were called just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They said three people were inside the home at the time. It was a couple and their granddaughter.

Everyone was sleeping. Someone woke up, saw there was a fire and got everyone outside.

They were standing outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the home partially collapsed in the middle of the fight.

"Initially when they first attempted to fight the fire they tried to go interior and went to exterior ops because of a floor collapse," said Deputy Fire Marshal Timm Willis, Seymour Fire Department.

Seymour does not have fire hydrants, so firefighters said they had to bring in tanker trucks to fight the fire. That caused a little bit of a delay; however, Willis said it wouldn't have made a difference.

Firefighters said the home was completely destroyed.

Sun coming up shows the shell of a house that remains after a fire in #Seymour. @Seymourfirect says a couple & their granddaughter got out and were not hurt. Cause of fire under investigation @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/WPnYeGkMz3 — Kristi Olds (@kristioldstv) December 11, 2017

No one was hurt.

An excavator was on the scene during the early morning hours of Monday to take down what remained of the home.

They cleared the scene just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

State and local fire marshals continue to investigate what sparked the fire.

