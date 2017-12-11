Home destroyed by fire in Seymour

Meteorologist Mike Cameron is forecasting a bit of snow overnight into Monday which could result in a slippery morning commute.More >
We may have a little trouble this morning with the commute. There are snow showers out there as well as some black ice, so please be careful.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >
Following a round of morning snow showers on Monday, another potential storm is brewing for Tuesday.More >
A New London man faces murder charges following a stabbing that happened on Sunday.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
President Donald Trump is again railing against the news media, calling them a "stain on America." In a tweet Sunday, Trump blasts the lack of attention over what he describes as "false and defamatory stories" by the "Fake News Media."More >
Police in New London are searching for a man in connection with a shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
