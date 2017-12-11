Case dropped against conservative speaker at UConn, woman arrested

Sean Miller was arrested in connection with a window that was broken on the UConn campus following the Lucian Wintrich event. (UConn police)

Conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich was arrested after he lunged at a woman who appeared to have taken his notes. (WFSB)

Catherine Gregory faces larceny and other charges for taking conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich's notes during a speech at UConn. (UConn police)

The state has dropped a breach of peace case against a conservative speaker whose speech sparked chaos on the University of Connecticut campus.

Lucian Wintrich's attorney Norman Pattis confirmed the update to Channel 3 on Monday morning.

"I think it’s wonderful that finally the system corrected itself," Wintrich said. "We don’t want to set a precedent where people can walk up to speeches they find disagreeable and steal them. I mean that’s really not what America is about.”

This comes as a student adviser at a community college now faces charges after police said she grabbed Wintrich's notes at the event.

The woman, identified as Catherine Gregory, a student adviser at Quinebaug Valley Community College, was seen viral video taking Lucian Wintrich's notes off of a podium during his Nov. 28 speech.

"I’m happy to report that the young woman who stole my client’s notes has been arrested by way of a warrant over the weekend," Pattis told Channel 3. "We will be asking the court to impose some brief period of incarceration in this case.”

Gregory was arrested on Sunday night and charged with sixth-degree larceny, criminal attempt, and disorderly conduct.

She is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

She was also put on paid administrative leave by QVCC at the end of last month.

Wintrich, 29, faced breach of peace charges in court on Monday.

The viral video showed him dragging Gregory to the ground during a college Republicans-sponsored event on Nov. 28.

The whole thing caused an eruption on the Storrs campus which eventually lead to Wintrich's arrest.

Wintrich said his reaction was completely justified.

He is a writer for a conservative website called the Gateway Pundit.

He was in the middle of delivering a speech called "It's OK to be white" when Gregory took the notes.

"Free speech matters," Pattis said. "It’s ok to be white, black, brown or anything in between. My client came to Connecticut and was treated like a criminal for no reason. He sought to obtain his notes back when they were stolen by reasonable means. The prosecution saw that.”

Since the visit, UConn said it has implemented a stricter vetting process for speaking engagements that could pose a safety risk.

Monday was Wintrich's first court appearance.

The appearance was at Rockville Superior Court.

Also appearing in court on Monday, a man arrested for vandalizing the UConn campus in the wake of the Wintrich speech.

Sean Miller is accused of breaking a window.

He was given 30 days of accelerated rehabilitation and ordered to pay $200 to replace the window.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.