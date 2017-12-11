Conservative commentator arrested in the midst of speech chaos at UConn to face judge

Conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich was arrested after he lunged at a woman who appeared to have taken his notes. (WFSB)

A man whose fiery speech sparked chaos on the University of Connecticut campus last month is due in court on Monday.

Lucian Wintrich, 29, faces breach of peace charges after a viral video showed him dragging a woman to the ground during a college Republicans-sponsored event on Nov. 28.

The woman, identified as Catherine Gregory, a student adviser at Quinebaug Valley Community College, was also seen in the video and appears to take Wintrich's notes off of a podium.

She has not been charged.

The whole thing caused an eruption on the Storrs campus which eventually lead to Wintrich's arrest.

Wintrich said his reaction was completely justified.

He is a writer for a conservative website called the Gateway Pundit.

He was in the middle of delivering a speech called "It's OK to be white" when Gregory took the notes.

Since the visit, UConn said it has implemented a stricter vetting process for speaking engagements that could post a safety risk.

Monday will be Wintrich's first court appearance.

He's due in Rockville Superior Court.

