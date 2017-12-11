Glastonbury police warn of black ice after overnight rollover

Glastonbury police warned drivers of black ice after a rollover in the area of Hebron Avenue and Ridge Road on Sunday night. (Glastonbury police)

The Glastonbury Police Department took to social media to warn drivers of the dangers of black ice on Monday morning.

Police reported a rollover crash in the area of Hebron Avenue and Ridge Road on Sunday night.

One vehicle was involved.

"This time of year with daytime melting and cold nights, black ice can develop quickly on the roads," they posted to Facebook. "Please slow down and use caution when driving under these conditions."

There's no word on injuries.

Refreezing following Saturday's Winter Storm Ali was said to be an issue for drivers across the state during the Monday morning commute.

