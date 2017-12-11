NYPD responds to explosion at bus terminal, 1 in custody

New York City police responded to reports of an explosion near Times Square. (CBS)

The New York City Police Department responded to reports of an explosion near Times Square.

Police said it happened Monday morning at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, which is the Port Authority bus terminal.

Live pictures can be seen here.

CBS reported that a possible pipe bomb went off in a subway terminal around 7:15 a.m. and that one person is in custody.

Police are investigating whether or not it was a suicide bombing attempt, CBS said.

According to the Associated Press, a man had an explosive device strapped on when it exploded.

CBS said that he had another device as well.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed that four people were hurt, including the suspect. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the bomb prematurely detonated.

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

The Port Authority in Manhattan is affected.

Police said the A, C and E lines were evacuated.

They said information is preliminary at this time.

They urged travelers to avoid the area. Subways were bypassing the Port Authority and Times Square stations.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa looked into the morning buses that are scheduled to head into New York City from Connecticut.

She posted that Greyhound has an 8:10 a.m. bus out of New Haven and a 9 a.m. bus out of Hartford.

Peter Pan has an 8:45 a.m. bus out of Hartford and a 10 a.m. bus out of New Haven.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.