Branford man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

A Branford man was killed in a crash that happened on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

They said 54-year-old Gerald Peterson was driving a pickup truck south on South Montowese Street when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

The road was closed for the investigation.

Peterson was brought to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call police at 203-481-4241.

