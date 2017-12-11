Hartford travelers concerned, temporarily stranded by NYC explosion

Peter Pan bus riders in Hartford learn that their buses to New York City were cancelled following an explosion. (WFSB)

An explosion in New York left a number of Connecticut passengers concerned and temporarily stranded.

Several buses were scheduled to leave from Union Station in Hartford on Monday morning. They were unable to leave as planned.

They lined up outside as people waited to get to New York.

"Hopefully I'll get to class in time," said Angela Oancea, a bus rider. "I have about an hour from when we're expected to get there."

A Peter Pan bus left shortly after 9 a.m. bound for the city, but a Greyhound bus scheduled for about the same time never pulled in.

"I got three texts from my parents asking if I was alright," said Billy Saunders of New York. "I live in New York and I'm here visiting."

Word spread that buses were postponed or canceled, leaving lines and no options but to wait or wonder about the latest attack.

"It's scary because it's kind of normal to be on guard and have that fear," Saunders said.

"All we can do is pray that we're safe on our journeys," said James Dembroski.

Lines and confusion at Union Station in #Hartford as people headed to #NYC wait for updates following an explosion at the @PABusTerminal in #Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/beWTgmrCf2 — Kristi Olds (@kristioldstv) December 11, 2017

Greyhound eventually resumed service to New York City.

Peter Pan bus service remained suspended as of 10:45 a.m.

The PA bus terminal itself announced that it reopened around 10 a.m.

