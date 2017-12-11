State police seek 2 men who escaped from Waterbury halfway house

Zachary Foster and James Shea are being sought by state police for escaping from a halfway house in Waterbury. (State police)

State police released the mug shots for two men for whom they have outstanding warrants out for their arrests.

Troopers said they are seeking the whereabouts of 22-year-old Zachary Foster.

He's wanted for escaping from a halfway house in Waterbury in September.

They described him as being 5'5" tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

State police also said they're looking for James Shea.

The 47-year-old is wanted on several outstanding warrants for larceny, failure to appear in court and escaping a halfway house in Waterbury back in April.

Shea is described as standing 5'9" tall, weighing 250 pounds and having blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information about Foster or Shea is asked to call state police at 203-267-2200.

