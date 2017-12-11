Milford police seek suspected auto thieves, burglars

Milford police hope the public can help identify these suspected car thieves. (Milford police)

Milford police on Monday released surveillance pictures of whom they believe is responsible for car break-ins in the city.

In the pictures, police said the suspects used credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle in Milford.

The cards were used at Champs Sports and the Connecticut Post Mall.

The pictures are of the suspects using them at a Gulf Gas Station in New haven.

The suspects were using a small gray four-door sedan with a sunroof when they used a card at a New Haven McDonald's around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The investigation is part of one encompassing a number of auto thefts and burglaries in Milford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford detectives at 203-783-4765.

