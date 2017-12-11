Rare tiger cubs born at Beardsley Zoo

Two tiger cubs were born at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport last month. (Beardsley Zoo)

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport welcomed two rare tiger cubs into the world last month.

The cubs, born to the zoo's 10-year-old Amur tiger Changbai, were born on Nov. 25.

Changbai gave birth to four cubs in total; however, only two survived.

Both are now in seclusion in the zoo's hospital. They're in being housed in 90 degree temperatures.

“We are hand feeding the babies five times a day,” said Gregg Dancho, director, Beardsley Zoo. “They are a little underweight, possibly due to the age of their mother and the fact that there were four kittens in the litter."

Dancho said survival of the two remaining cubs is still a challenge. Zoo veterinarians and animal care staff are doing everything they can to get them through this critical time. It will be several more weeks before the cubs will be available for viewing by the public.

The zoo said it is doing everything possible to keep the cubs alive.

"The birth of these kittens brings a few more precious tigers to the population, which can help ensure the survival of these majestic animals for future generations," Dancho said.

The zoo said Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are very rare.

They are threatened by habitat loss, poaching, loss of prey and other factors.

All tigers have protected status in the wild, according to the zoo. However, it doesn't guarantee their safety.

The Beardsley Zoo is home to the cubs' parents, Petya and Changbai. They joined the zoo last winter.

