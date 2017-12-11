Tractor trailer crash on I-91 north clears

A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused heavy delays on I-91 north in the Meriden and Wallingford area on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. between exits 15 and 16, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Delays of about 6 miles were reported in the area around 4 p.m. as two lanes were closed. The crash had cleared as of 5:15 p.m. and delays were limited.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

