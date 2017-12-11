PD: School crossing guard applicant failed to register as sex offender

A man who applied to be a school crossing guard in Vernon is facing charges after police said he failed to register as a sex offender.

Police said 35-year-old Damont Whitaker was charged in connection with his application to be a school crossing guard for Vernon police.

He applied in October, and during a background check officials found out that he is on the sex offender registry for the state of Massachusetts.

He is also required to register as a sex offender in Connecticut as he now lives in the state.

During the application process, police said Whitaker denied having ever been arrested, which they later found out was a lie.

Police said he has been arrested several times in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

His application was denied, police said.

He’s being held on bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

