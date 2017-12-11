Two Catholic schools set to merge, create new academy

Big changes are coming to the Catholic school system in Waterbury.

Two Catholic schools will be merging to form a new academy next fall, and parents have some mixed emotions about the news.

It’s been around since 1888, but starting next September, St. Mary in Waterbury will be no more.

“To hear the school is going away, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Pamela Ready of Waterbury.

The same goes for Blessed Sacrament, also in the city.

Instead, the pair will form a new Catholic school called “Catholic Stream Academy of Waterbury: A Heritage School of St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament schools.”

“Both schools are too small right now and I think it’s a great idea,” said Andy, of Waterbury.

The new academy will be housed in the Blessed Sacrament School.

Archdiocese officials say the decision was made for a few reasons.

One was that the building is not only in excellent condition, it’s large enough to accommodate current enrollment at both schools.

The second reason was St. Mary school was in dire need of extensive repairs and renovations.

The new Catholic Stream Academy of Waterbury will honor long-held traditions at both schools while focusing on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math for students in pre-k to eighth grade.

Archdiocese leaders addressed the upcoming changes in a statement saying “this is an exciting chapter for Catholic education in Waterbury and one that will solidify its future. The stream curriculum is designed to inspire students and prepare them for high school, college and life.”

“That’d be nice because when I was in school I didn’t do a lot of stuff like that and it’s nice to do everything and learn everything,” said Angel Lopez, of Waterbury.

It’s unclear how St. Mary’s buildings will be used in the future.

Meanwhile, Waterbury’s two other elementary schools will remain as they are for the 2018-2019 school year.

