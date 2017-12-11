50 displaced by condo fire in Norwalk

Crews are battling a fire at a condo complex in Norwalk (Norwalk Police)

More than 50 people were displaced after a fire at a condo complex in Norwalk on Monday night.

The fire broke out at a complex at 100 Richards Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING

Large Fire at Condo Complex

100 Richards Ave Norwalk

Norwalk, Rowayton & Darien FD's on scene

Norwalk Police evacuating adjacent condo complex

Please Avoid the Area — LT. Paul Resnick (@NPD_PIO) December 11, 2017

The fire prompted evacuations to the complex and the adjacent condo complex as well.

Norwalk Police LT. Paul Resnick said people were urged to avoid the area. Richards Avenue and Connecticut Avenue (Route 1) were closed during the fire investigation.

Fire crews from Norwalk, Rowayton, Darien and Stamford were called to the scene.

The Norwalk Fire Department and the American Red Cross are helping those displaced by the fire. To help those displaced by the fire, city officials ask people to call 203-854-0238. People can also make donations of gift cards or financial donations to the Norwalk Fire Department-Fire victims fund. The address is 121 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk, CT, 06854.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster programs is working with the Norwalk Fire Department as another resource to help the residents. A recovery center would be set up to help those displaced by the fire

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.