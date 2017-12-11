Evacuations underway as crews battle condo fire in Norwalk

Crews are battling a fire at a condo complex in Norwalk (Norwalk Police)

Emergency crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a condo complex in Norwalk.

The fire broke out at a complex at 100 Richards Ave., and has prompted evacuations to an adjacent condo complex as well.

Norwalk Police LT. Paul Resnick said people are being urged to avoid the area, as Richards Avenue and Connecticut Avenue (Route 1) are closed.

No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING

Large Fire at Condo Complex

100 Richards Ave Norwalk

Norwalk, Rowayton & Darien FD's on scene

Norwalk Police evacuating adjacent condo complex

Please Avoid the Area — LT. Paul Resnick (@NPD_PIO) December 11, 2017

Crews from Norwalk, Rowayton, Darien and Stamford are at the scene.

