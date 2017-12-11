Hartford police sergeant facing charges including larceny

A Hartford police sergeant is facing charges after he was accused of taking a police car repeatedly without authorization or permission when he was not working.

Justin Torniero, a 10-year veteran of the patrol division, is charged with using a motor vehicle without permission, sixth-degree larceny, and fifth-degree computer crime.

An internal investigation is underway after officers learned that Torniero repeatedly took a police car, filled it with City of Hartford gas, and drove it for several miles without any permission or authorization, police said.

Police added that Torniero was “out of work on accrued leave” when this happened.

Investigators also learned that a computer modem and an automatic car locater were tampered with in one of the cars.

Torniero was released on bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 21.

He’s currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.