A wintry mix could cause slippery travel this morning!

A WINTRY MIX AND RAIN TODAY…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Northern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties this morning. We are not expecting a big storm, but there are some reasons for concern. A wintry mix of snow and rain will develop right around 8:00 am. Pockets of freezing rain are also possible over northern and western portions of the state. That means some roads will be slick in these areas, but this will not be a statewide problem. We should be in pretty good shape south of the I-84 corridor. Precipitation will change to all rain statewide later this morning as milder ocean air comes into play. Temperatures will be slower to rise in the Northern Connecticut River Valley and in Litchfield County since it will take longer to scour out the cold air. Rain will come to an end this afternoon and a little sunshine could break through the clouds. High temperatures will range from the mid and upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the 40s across the rest of the state. We might evening have a shot at 50 degrees in Southern and Southeastern Connecticut.

The storm will pass directly through New England today, then it will draw much colder air into the state tonight as the center moves northward into Maine and a brisk northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight. Snow showers and perhaps a few snow squalls will accompany the arrival of the cold air. There could be a quick coating to an inch of snow in some locations.

WEDNESDAY…

Tomorrow will be a windy, cold day for sure. Highs will only range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 across the rest of the state. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. Overall, it will be a partly sunny day, but there could still be a passing snow shower in some locations.

The mercury will dip into the teens tomorrow night as wind chill temperatures drop to near zero.

THURSDAY…

Thursday forecast is a bit tricky. A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Some guidance models are forecasting a near miss, but some models like the NAM are forecasting a brushing with snow. For now, we are going with a dry scenario with partly sunny skies and highs 30-35.

MORE SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY…

A large ocean storm will develop Friday and Friday night. For now, it looks like Connecticut will be on the western fringe of the storm with the potential for light snow later in the day and into Friday night. However, a track closer to the coast would mean a more substantial snowfall for Southern New England. Our current forecast calls for increasing cloudiness Friday and a chance for light snow later in the day. Morning lows will be in the teens and afternoon highs should range from 28-35.

If we do get snow, it should end Friday night as temperatures dip into the teens to near 20 degrees.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday looks good, although it will be windy and cold with highs 30-35. The sky should be partly sunny.

A storm will race across far Northern New England on Sunday. Here in Connecticut, a southwesterly flow of milder air will develop and temperatures are expected to rise into the low and middle 40s. It should be a mostly cloudy day with the possibility of some wet snow and rain showers.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Colder air will arrive on Monday while a storm passes out to sea to the south of New England. The storm could bring snow or a wintry mix to Connecticut, but the precipitation could stay to our south. As usual, it is all about the storm track. We’ll keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

