From Rain to Snow Squalls (?), then Arctic Cold/Wind... plus more snow chances

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The Winter Weather Advisories have either expired or have been canceled as of 12:30pm Tuesday, as temperatures continue to warm. Any lingering mixed precip across farther northern CT will transition to rain.

Forecast is on track: some rain lingers through early this evening; then, with the arrival of colder/arctic air, we’ll run the risk of snow showers or squalls. Tomorrow will be significantly colder and very windy. While the air temp won’t get above freezing in many spots, the wind chill will be in the teens and single digits ALL day.

Beyond Wednesday, a clipper looks to pass just to our south on Thursday - if it takes a job far enough north, we may have some light accumulating snow to contend with, especially across the southern half of the state. Then, we’ll be monitoring a potential coastal storm and how close it could come to CT late Friday into early Saturday. Then, another storm could play a role in our weather late Sunday into Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------

A WINTRY MIX AND RAIN TODAY…

The storm will pass directly through New England today, then it will draw much colder air into the state tonight as the center moves northward into Maine and a brisk northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight. Snow showers and perhaps a few snow squalls will accompany the arrival of the cold air. There could be a quick coating to an inch of snow in some locations.

WEDNESDAY…

Tomorrow will be a windy, cold day for sure. Highs will only range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 across the rest of the state. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. Overall, it will be a partly sunny day, but there could still be a passing snow shower in some locations.

The mercury will dip into the teens tomorrow night as wind chill temperatures drop to near zero.

THURSDAY…

Thursday forecast is a bit tricky. A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Some guidance models are forecasting a near miss, but some models like the NAM are forecasting a brushing with snow. For now, we are going with a dry scenario with partly sunny skies and highs 30-35.

MORE SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY…

A large ocean storm will develop Friday and Friday night. For now, it looks like Connecticut will be on the western fringe of the storm with the potential for light snow later in the day and into Friday night. However, a track closer to the coast would mean a more substantial snowfall for Southern New England. Our current forecast calls for increasing cloudiness Friday and a chance for light snow later in the day. Morning lows will be in the teens and afternoon highs should range from 28-35.

If we do get snow, it should end Friday night as temperatures dip into the teens to near 20 degrees.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday looks good, although it will be windy and cold with highs 30-35. The sky should be partly sunny.

A storm will race across far Northern New England on Sunday. Here in Connecticut, a southwesterly flow of milder air will develop and temperatures are expected to rise into the low and middle 40s. It should be a mostly cloudy day with the possibility of some wet snow and rain showers.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Colder air will arrive on Monday while a storm passes out to sea to the south of New England. The storm could bring snow or a wintry mix to Connecticut, but the precipitation could stay to our south. As usual, it is all about the storm track. We’ll keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”