Simsbury police see uptick in car thefts

Simsbury police are reminding people to lock their car doors, as the number of reported car thefts in town goes up.

Police say 15 cars have been stolen in Simsbury this year, which is nine more than last year.

Sixty more unlocked cars were broken into, as well.

Police say drivers should always lock their car and keep the keys somewhere safe.

They say you should not leave valuables in the car, especially this time of year.

Drivers should also remember to use their car's alarm system.

