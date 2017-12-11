Simsbury police see uptick in car thefts

A Newington man accused of murdering his wife has died.More >
A Newington man accused of murdering his wife has died.More >
A Hartford police sergeant is facing charges after he was accused of taking a police car repeatedly without authorization or permission when he was not working.More >
A Hartford police sergeant is facing charges after he was accused of taking a police car repeatedly without authorization or permission when he was not working.More >
The state has dropped a breach of peace case against a conservative speaker whose speech sparked chaos on the University of Connecticut campus.More >
The state has dropped a breach of peace case against a conservative speaker whose speech sparked chaos on the University of Connecticut campus.More >
State police released the mug shots for two men for whom they have outstanding warrants out for their arrests.More >
State police released the mug shots for two men for whom they have outstanding warrants out for their arrests.More >
Our weather will stay quiet through this evening.More >
Our weather will stay quiet through this evening.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Colchester man has died in San Diego after police said they shot him while he was holding a knife.More >
A Colchester man has died in San Diego after police said they shot him while he was holding a knife.More >
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >
When you put your life on the line to serve and protect, you rarely have a day off.More >
When you put your life on the line to serve and protect, you rarely have a day off.More >