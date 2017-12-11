Man charged in wife's murder found dead in jail cell

Michael Torbicki Jr. was found dead in his jail cell after being charged in his wife's murder (Facebook)

A Newington man accused of murdering his wife has died.

Officials said Michael Torbicki Jr. was found dead inside his jail cell early Monday morning, having committed suicide.

On Sept. 21, detectives said Michael Torbicki Jr. shot his wife in the leg, and while she was trying to escape, he fatally shot her in the side of the head. She was by the front door of their home on Gilbert Road.

That morning, police said they were called to the home just before 9 a.m. A neighbor had reported seeing a woman with blood all over her laying inside the outer glass doorway.

Torbicki Jr., a 45-year-old ex-Marine, had turned a pump-action shotgun on himself after he shot his wife, but survived and had been taken to the hospital.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The couple has a 13-year-old son who was not home at the time of the shooting.

To read the full arrest warrant, click here.

